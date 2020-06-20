— Tom Clark, Fredericksburg, Va.

When the American Film Institute was announced on June 5, 1967, founding director George Stevens Jr. said that since Americans were watching so many movies, it was “worth somebody’s time and attention to try and elevate them, make them better.”

Stevens was an obvious choice to do that. The son of a Hollywood legend — George Sr. directed such films as “A Place in the Sun,” “Giant” and “Shane” — he had also headed the U.S. Information Agency’s film and TV service. Among Stevens’s aims for the AFI: to show films, to save films (studios had neglected their catalogues of movies, many of which existed on inflammable nitrate stock) and to create filmmakers.

The AFI launched its first season in January 1969 in the National Gallery of Art. The first series celebrated Hollywood’s silent era. Movies from Ingmar Bergman, Federico Fellini and Akira Kurosawa followed, before the series wrapped in June with a tribute to Orson Welles.

“We had a wildly successful inaugural season at the National Gallery,” Michael Webb, the Englishman hired from the British Film Institute to curate the AFI’s offerings, told Answer Man. “Then we had a very unhappy two years in the L’Enfant Plaza theater, buried in the bowels of the earth. Nobody could find it, and it was much too big.”

While the 800-seat theater may have been disagreeable, the movies were “an embarrassment of riches,” Webb said.

“We had a fantastic resource to draw on because the AFI had been endorsed by the major studios and archives,” said Webb. “We could draw upon a range of films long before Netflix and streaming services.”

There was, Webb said, some grousing from local repertory theaters such as the Biograph and the Circle, which chafed at the competition.

In 1971, the AFI gave audiences the chance to see stars in three dimensions. In September, designers Charles and Ray Eames introduced some of their wildly inventive educational films. Charlton Heston — who had followed Gregory Peck as the AFI’s chairman — came next.

And there was Joan Crawford. The Sheraton Carlton was presented with a list of 12 requests for the diva’s stay at the District hotel. They included: “The manager and his assistant must meet [Crawford] at the front door upon her arrival,” “The suite must be absolutely freezing,” and “There should be no Coca-Cola products in sight ever.”

Crawford was on the board of the Pepsi-Cola company, which had been headed by her fourth and final husband, Alfred Steele. (To her credit, Crawford sent individual thank-you letters to everyone at the hotel who helped her.)

Five films were part of the Crawford retrospective: “Dancing Lady,” “A Woman’s Face,” “Mildred Pierce,” “Sudden Fear” and “Johnny Guitar.” Webb had the honor of accompanying Crawford onto the AFI stage.

“To my astonishment, she was clutching my arm like an ingénue making her first stage appearance,” Webb said. “She’d been doing this for 50 years — and was known in Hollywood as the toughest, most resilient of actors — and she was terrified. She had stage fright going on in front of a very friendly audience, all of whom immediately jumped to their feet and applauded.”

The star later signed copies of her new book — a collection of beauty and lifestyle tips called “My Way of Life” — at a Woodward and Lothrop department store.

Other Hollywood figures who came to AFI in the early years included an octogenarian Lillian Gish.

“She outlasted the audience,” Webb said. “She introduced the film, then went onstage and answered every last question. Back then, actors were trained to be good, to treat their fans with respect.”

Webb said his favorite memory was a screening of “Love Me Tonight,” a 1932 musical comedy starring Maurice Chevalier and Jeanette MacDonald, and directed by Rouben Mamoulian, who was on hand to introduce it.

“As the movie ended,” Webb said, “a full house gave Mamoulian a standing ovation — a commonplace in the theater, but rare in a movie house.”

After two years at L’Enfant Plaza, the AFI moved to the Kennedy Center. Webb left the AFI in 1977 and moved to Los Angeles, where he returned to his first career: writing. He has penned more than 20 books, most about modern architecture.

Do moviemaking and architecture have anything in common?

Yes, said Webb, 83. “Both are a collective art. You can’t make a movie or build a building by yourself. And, of course, both are essentially about movement through space. . . . You can’t experience a building without walking through it. You can’t enjoy a movie without watching it from beginning to end.”

In 2003, the American Film Institute moved into its current home in Silver Spring. The pandemic has temporarily closed the three-screen AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center, but hopefully we’ll soon be back to sitting in dark rooms with strangers.