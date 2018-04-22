A newspaper story from 1974 previews the Trinity University production of “Rumpelstiltskin.” Students there parodied the Nixon White House as it grappled with Watergate.

When I was 11 years old, I helped drive Richard Nixon from office. That memory came back to me the other day and I found myself wondering if some other 11-year-old is out there somewhere, about to do the same thing to Donald Trump.

We were living outside San Antonio then. My father was stationed at a nearby Air Force base and my mother had gone back to college — Trinity University — to finish her degree. She was studying journalism and she used to take my little brother and me to class with her sometimes.

I was a kid, but I was comfortable in the company of grown-ups, one of those children who hovers in doorways, listening.

Can you call 19- and 20-year-olds grown-ups? Maybe not. But those Trinity students seemed amazing to me. The men were so cool, the women so beautiful. I was young enough to be unthreatening to the former and cute to the latter.

In the summer of 1974, my mother — who had done PR for a theater in Arizona — told me about a play Trinity’s drama department was doing. It was a reworking of the Rumpelstiltskin fairy tale. It was for children but with a twist: It was set in a thinly veiled Nixon White House, where “King Richard of Hillmouse” was advised by his prime minister, a Henry Kissinger-like character called “Henry Blister.”

Prime minister “Henry Blister” watches as an 11-year-old John Kelly performs a magic trick in “Rumpelstiltskin” at Trinity University. (Family photo)

At one point, the script called for novelty acts to entertain the unhinged king as he sat on his throne. I did magic back then, so I thought I could do a trick.

I was no Doug Henning. I didn’t spend hours palming cards and rolling coins across my knuckles, practicing the skills necessary to master legerdemain. Sleight-of-hand? More like slight-of-hand. I preferred tricks that did themselves: false-bottomed boxes, folding quarters, spring-loaded bouquets.

Still, I was good with patter, which to a magician is just as important as the trick itself. And I had my own silk top hat. I was in.

The show was pretty broad. Rumpelstiltskin — the hero in this version — wore a gold lamé outfit. There were dancing girls. And a magician.

My strongest memory is what happened at the end of the very last performance. After the curtain call, members of the crew came down the aisles wheeling carts covered with cream pies — not actual cream pies but shaving cream sprayed into foil pie pans. Someone picked up a pie and flung it.

And so a pie fight broke out.

That was on Aug. 2, 1974. Exactly a week later, Nixon got on his helicopter and our long national nightmare was over.

The memory of that long-ago “Rumpelstiltskin” came to me the other day and I wondered what those Trinity students remembered of the show.

“We knew we were digging spurs,” said F. Wesley Dixon, who played the king. I tracked him down in Kansas, where he runs a digital signage company. “We worked very hard not to be nasty, but to be funny.”

Jeffrey Taxman, who wrote original music for the show, said: “We felt very emboldened. We felt that the university environment was really pretty safe. Writing something controversial — which in the end it wasn’t — was not risky.”

What about that pie fight? As I looked back at it as an adult, I wondered whether it was less some harmless slapstick and more a release of pent-up aggression, the younger generation shoving a pie in the face of the Man.

No, said Taxman, who lives in Omaha and works in financial services. The director, who cooked it up, just wanted “an extreme performance experience.”

Still, the university administration was not pleased. Said Dixon, “I do remember there were a couple of patrons there who perhaps were being groomed to give money to the theater, and I think a couple of them may have been hit by the pies in their finery.”

Dixon and Taxman both feel that today’s Americans have more access to pointed satire, perhaps obviating the need for mildly subversive children’s entertainments.

“Back then we did not have ‘Saturday Night Live’ and we didn’t have ‘The Daily Show’ and all that commentary,” Taxman said. “Really, the only outlets we had for that expression were the National Lampoon and our own creative juices.”

The early 1970s were the last gasp of the 1960s. Only recently has Taxman seen the sort of activism that defined that generation.

“I really identify with the kids from Florida,” he said, referring to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who agitate for gun control. “I think that’s the first generation since ours that has been so energized and so focused on the bad things in the world and wanting to make a difference.”

Did “Rumpelstiltskin” make a difference? Probably not. But sometimes the first step in solving a problem is just to say its name.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/people/john-kelly.