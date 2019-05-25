People line up in Archbold, Ohio, on June 20, 1975, to tour the American Freedom Train. The town of about 3,200 was the smallest community the train visited on its two-year nationwide tour. (Associated Press)

I enjoyed reading your recent column about the 1947 Freedom Train. Didn’t we have a similar one in 1976? I seem to remember going to a railroad siding in Fredericksburg to view documents. Perhaps it was in conjunction with the nation’s Bicentennial?

— Scott Walker, Fredericksburg, Va.

Many strange things happened in the 1970s — Pet Rocks, leisure suits and disco music among them — but it was also the decade in which America threw itself a huge birthday party. And what better way to celebrate turning 200 than by filling a train with historical and cultural artifacts and taking it across the country?

The Freedom Train was the brainchild of a man named Ross Rowland who fell in love with steam engines as a 3-year-old living in Albany, N.Y. His aunt and uncle used to take him every weekend to that city’s Union Station. As little Ross stood on the platform watching trains come and go, he dreamed of being the guy who pulled the cord that sounded the whistle.

The Freedom Train was full of historical and cultural artifacts. It stopped at a siding near the Pentagon in September 1976. (Evening Star Collection/D.C. Public Library)

While working as a Wall Street commodities broker in the 1960s, Rowland indulged his love of trains by organizing steam locomotive excursions in the Mid-Atlantic. In 1969, he was instrumental in wrangling a vintage steam train for the celebration that marked the 100th anniversary of the completion of the First Transcontinental Railroad — and in getting John Wayne to participate in the festivities.

It was the cowboy actor who suggested Rowland do something similar for the country’s 200th anniversary. Rowland was able to secure million-dollar donations from five corporations — Pepsi-Cola, Atlantic Richfield, General Motors, Prudential Insurance and Kraft Foods — to seed the $18 million cost of the project.

On Dec. 19, 1974, President Gerald Ford traveled to the railroad station in Alexandria to announce the American Freedom Train. He ignored hecklers who chanted “Win what?” — a reference to Ford’s “Whip Inflation Now” initiative — and praised the train as “one of the focal points of our bicentennial celebration.”

Organizers promised the train would promote old-fashioned patriotism and “demonstrate the qualities that have made this nation great.”

There were some early stumbles. Train officials used the term “wetback disguises” to describe artifacts loaned by the FBI that included footwear used by migrants to cross the U.S. border undetected. The Smithsonian was slow to agree to donate artifacts from its collection — it cited legal, security and insurance concerns — but eventually it came around.



The American Freedom Train was pulled by a steam locomotive on its journey across the United States. (Evening Star Collection/D.C. Public Library)

Hundreds of artifacts were collected for the train, including: George Washington’s personal copy of the Constitution, NBA star Bob Lanier’s size-20 sneakers, the Louisiana Purchase agreement, Thomas Edison’s first working lightbulb, a lunar rover, John F. Kennedy’s rocking chair, Hank Aaron’s baseball bat, a dress worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” and the Stanley Cup. The American Legion donated $100,000 to fabricate a copy of the Liberty Bell twice the size of the original.

The train made its debut on April 1, 1975, in Wilmington, Del. The New York Times called the train a “kind of traveling multimedia, mechanized, historical Disneyland.” Of the kickoff event in Delaware, a Times reporter wrote that it “fell somewhere in the middle-American terrain bounded by the Fourth of July, a county fair, a branch library in Dubuque and a technically sophisticated science and history exhibit.”

Admission was $2, $1 for seniors and those under 18 — about the cost of a movie ticket in 1976. One of the unique aspects of the Freedom Train was how visitors experienced it: via a moving walkway. Guests stood on a conveyor belt as it whisked them through the 10 cars that held displays, an experience enhanced by recorded narration and music.

Petr Spurney, president of the American Freedom Train Foundation, called it “a kaleidoscope of our heritage.”

This human conveyor belt irritated some visitors, who wished to examine the displays at their own pace. Organizers decided to slow the walkway down, so the 15-minute journey took 21 minutes, later lengthened to 25.

Linda Epstein’s father, Howard, served as the project’s general counsel, allowing him to combine two loves: trains and the law. “I remembered I loved the car that had all the celebrity stuff in it and yawned at the historical stuff,” Linda said. “Typical 9-year-old, right?”

For its Washington-area appearance in September 1976, the train was parked on a side track next to the Pentagon parking lot.

By the time the Freedom Train wrapped up its journey in Miami on Dec. 31, 1976, it had traveled 25,833 miles across the continental United States, stopping in 138 cities and attracting 6,762,965 people. Many of the crew members agreed small towns gave the train its most enthusiastic receptions.

Its mission completed, the American Freedom Train was purchased by the National Museums of Canada. The exterior was repainted, the galleries were filled with items of Canadian cultural significance, and in July 1978 it made its debut as the Discovery Train, or, in the French-speaking part of our northern neighbor, Train de la Découverte.

