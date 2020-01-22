“Working with people is part of the art,” Judy told me when we met last week at what is now called the John A. Wilson Building.

Judy’s a District-based artist, and she used those photos to help create life-size works of art. One was recently reinstalled in the building after an absence of more than a decade. Fittingly, it hangs across from an elevator on the fourth floor.

AD

It’s a little piece of 1980s Washington frozen in colorful crayon. Four figures stand inside an elevator. A man holding a cup of carryout coffee looks down at what our brain today sees as a phone but which 40 years ago must have been a notebook or a piece of paper. A man in a ball cap stands at the back. The men are bookended by two women in nice work blouses.

AD

Judy secured model releases, so we know the people are Lucy Drafton, Florence Myers, Julius Nicholas and Robert, a messenger whose last name is lost to history.

The District Building image was the first in a series Judy did over several years in the early 1980s. She’d set up in locations around town, looking at people and taking photos. Her husband, photographer Rick Reinhard, would develop and print the photos, and Judy would trace the figures, cut them apart and then arrange them.

AD

“It’s like paper dolls, laying them out and seeing what worked well together,” she said.

When Judy had a tableau she liked, she would transfer the outline to a large sheet of plywood and use tools to carve lines in the topmost layer of birch. Then she’d lay a sheet of translucent paper over the wood and start rubbing with crayons.

AD

She called the result a woodcut rubbing. (For proof of concept, she’d tested the technique at the brass rubbing center in the crypt of Washington National Cathedral.)

Judy’s District Building rubbing is called “The 9-to-5 Group.” It was the first in a series of portraits of everyday moments called “Groups” that she did around town: people going to work in Chinatown, people at the Waffle Shop across from Ford’s Theatre, people waiting in line at the KB Fine Arts movie theater at 20th and M NW ….

AD

The District Building, Judy said, “is the center of the pond. A stone is thrown in, and the first concentric circle is the people in the building.”

The ripples then spread across the city.

“It’s sort of like: What makes a town?” said Judy. “What makes a neighbor?”

“The 9-to-5 Group” hung for nearly 20 years in the District Building before it was taken down and put into storage during a renovation that started in the late 1990s. Josh Gibson — spokesman for the Council and indefatigable booster of all things D.C. — learned of it and worked with council chairman Phil Mendelson to have it rehung in December.

AD

It’s a bit of a time capsule now, but the feelings Judy hoped it would evoke in the viewer are probably even more necessary today. She wants us to look at the people around us, to be curious, to be engaged. Maybe, I think, she wants us to have the eyes of a camera and the heart of an artist.

AD

It’s a sentiment Judy summed up in a poem she wrote to accompany her “Group” rubbings:

so many moments

so many ordinary experiences

piling up, unaccounted for.

shared by others,

taken for granted,

never noticed,

never to be seen again.

stop

pause

recognize the ordinary.

accept

a moment of seeing

a moment of vulnerability

a moment of knowledge

about ourselves and members of our GROUPS.

Mazel tov

In my Monday column about 92-year-old Gerry Steinkeller’s much-delayed bar mitzvah, I evidenced an imperfect, goyish notion of Judaism. When a Jewish male turns 13, he is considered a man, regardless of whether he’s had a bar mitzvah ceremony.

So, Gerry was already a man. Of course, he also happens to be a mensch.

Bye for now

I’m taking some time off. I’ll see you back in this space on Feb. 3.