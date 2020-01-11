— Geni Rhoten, Thurmont, Md.

The show was called “Amber: Window to the Past!” and it was at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History from June 6 to Sept. 1, 1997. It had debuted the previous year at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

AD

“I originally had proposed that the exhibit just do the biology and paleontology of amber: Where does it come from? Where does it occur around the world?” David Grimaldi, an entomologist at the New York museum and curator of the amber exhibition, told Answer Man. “The [museum] administration said, ‘Why don’t you do the whole complete thing?’ ”

AD

That made for a blockbuster exhibition, with objects, artifacts and examples gathered from around the world. It was only the third show in the Smithsonian museum’s history to charge admission: $4; and free for visitors 8 and younger. Every other Tuesday, admission was free for all ages.

What did visitors get for their four bucks? A whole lot of amber: Spread over a 6,000-square-foot gallery on the first floor of the museum were 146 fossil specimens, 94 decorative objects, a diorama of a Dominican amber forest and a film about fossilized DNA.

AD

Reviewing the show, the Baltimore Sun’s Debbie M. Price wrote: “There is something here for everyone: sex and violence from the ancient insect world, Nazis, stolen treasure, DNA extraction and Etruscan deities.”

Amber is fossilized tree sap. With its yellow-brown translucence, amber is beautiful on its own, but it is prized by scientists because of what is sometimes found within: flora and fauna.

AD

“We had a beautiful selection of all kinds of organisms encapsulated in these beautiful, lustrous pieces of amber, from flowers and leaves to all sorts of insects, bees and ants,” said Grimaldi. “Even little lizards and frogs.”

It was these sorts of “inclusions” — and the theory that dinosaur DNA could be inside the guts of frozen mosquitoes — that inspired Michael Crichton to dream up “Jurassic Park.”

AD

Nature made amber and happenstance trapped insects in it. But humans have worked with amber, too, and if you weren’t interested in fossilized bugs, the show explored the many ways artisans fashioned amber.

“I’m interested in the bugs and other life forms [stuck in amber],” said Grimaldi. “But I have to admit I really got into the early historical and prehistorical uses of amber. Also, I would say, the Roman and Etruscan use of Baltic amber.”

AD

Perhaps the most famous example of amber art was the Amber Room, completed in 1716 and given by the King of Prussia to Russia’s Peter the Great. When German troops invaded the Soviet Union in World War II, the room was in the Catherine Palace outside of St. Petersburg. Hitler’s forces dismantled it, took it to Königsberg, Germany (present-day Kaliningrad) and reinstalled it in a castle there. As fighting intensified, the Germans dismantled the room and crated it up. What happened next is a mystery that has not been solved.

AD

“It could have been vaporized in the bombings,” Grimaldi said. “Amber readily burns. The German name for amber is bernstein: burning stone. If you touch a match to it, it will go up in flames. If the panels were bombed, they would have been incinerated, so who knows where they are — if they still exist.”

In 1979, the Russians decided to make a new Amber Room. Artists set about painstakingly re-creating the famed chamber, based on descriptions and photographs. This involved carving, filing and polishing pieces of amber, applying gold leaf to the backs, then fitting them into intricately patterned mosaics.

AD

As Grimaldi began planning the exhibit, a colleague who worked as a conservator and was originally from St. Petersburg had an idea.

AD

“He suggested we try to borrow some of the panels,” Grimaldi said. “At the time, the room wasn’t finished. They were still completing the panels.”

And so visitors to “Amber: Window to the Past!” got to experience something that hadn’t been seen in decades: the famed Amber Room. Part of it, anyway. The simulacrum included two large wall panels, a section of wainscoting and a corner table.

After the exhibit’s New York debut and Washington stint, the show traveled to Milwaukee and San Francisco. And then the various pieces went back to their homes. The completed Amber Room is on display at the Tsarskoye Selo State Museum-Preserve outside St. Petersburg.