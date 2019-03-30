Rescue personnel train near a World Airways DC-10 at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport. The plane made a hard landing at BWI in 2009. No one died, but the plane was severely damaged. (BWI)

I have made many trips to Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport to pick up or drop off family and friends. I often take extra time to visit the observation deck in the terminal to take in the always-interesting aviation scene.

On many of these occasions I noticed what I thought was a large cargo plane sitting on the tarmac. I never thought much of it until realizing on a recent visit that the plane has never moved. So I did what any self-respecting aviation buff (plane spotter, if you prefer) would do, and made an inquiry at the terminal’s information desk.

Apparently this World Airways DC-10 touched down extremely hard at the airport many years ago, in the process greatly damaging the landing gear. The airline decided not to repair the plane and it has been there ever since!

I think it would make interesting material for a column.

— John Sery, Silver Spring

“Firm.” That’s how the captain, Craig Gatch, later described the moment of contact his plane made with Runway 10 a little after 1 p.m. on May 6, 2009.

The 168 passengers on board may have used a different word, especially since a split second later, the front of the plane pitched up, then fell again, slamming the nose landing gear against the runway a second time, shredding one of its two tires.

“It was 3.2 gs, man,” Norris Burkes, a passenger on Flight 8535, told Answer Man. “We felt it. It felt like we had been in a small accident. We porpoised. And I remember one person on the plane yelling, ‘Get a hold of it! Get a hold of it!’ ”

In the cockpit, co-pilot Kirby Lottridge and flight engineer Brent Foster shouted, “Go around! Go around!”

The plane lifted back up into the air.

The next 20 minutes were uneasy ones for all aboard, as air traffic controllers cleared nearby airspace, the stricken jet circled, and fire and rescue trucks mustered near the runway. The hard landing had caused oxygen masks to drop from the ceiling. One of the hydraulic systems failed and some of the plane’s instrumentation was knocked out. (The flight crew reported that they were down to their “whiskey compass.” That’s the magnetic instrument that sits inside a liquid-filled orb.)



The DC-10 is used in an emergency planning exercise at the airport in 2017. Mannequins below the aircraft stand in as “victims.” (BWI)

The 30-year-old plane was a charter. The passengers were U.S. military personnel returning from Iraq. Burkes was an Air Force chaplain and lieutenant colonel. The irony was not lost on him and others that they had survived a war zone only to face death in Baltimore.

Since the original runway was now speckled with debris, the plane was directed to Runway 33L. The second landing went off without a hitch. When the DC-10 rolled to a stop, the passengers broke into applause.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the first officer suffered a serious neck injury. The captain, flight engineer and nine flight attendants reported minor injuries.

What had happened? The NTSB determined that the pilot mishandled the initial firm landing, causing the second bounce that damaged the nose gear.

Fatigue may have clouded his judgment. In the previous 11 days, he’d flown as either a pilot or passenger from Baltimore to Texas, then Maine, Hong Kong, Manila, Guam, Hawaii, California and Germany.

To make matters worse, on his trip over the Pacific, the captain had eaten bad food. His illness returned on the flight he piloted from Germany. Wrote the NTSB: “He indicated that he experienced digestive system discomfort that required frequent lavatory breaks.”

World Airways recommended that its pilots undergo more “balked and bounced” landing training. The airline ceased operations in 2014.

As for the plane, the aborted first landing had buckled and fractured a portion of its forward pressure bulkhead. There was also extensive cracking in the skin of the forward fuselage. The airplane would not fly again.

“We worked with the airline at the time to have it donated for use as a training aid,” said BWI spokesman Jonathan Dean.

The plane sits on the south side of the airport, near Dorsey Road. Its three General Electric jet engines were removed, along with the avionics, but there are still seats inside.

“The aircraft is a valuable training resource for fire and rescue, law enforcement and security agencies,” said Dean.

Passenger Burkes, now an author, speaker and part-time hospice chaplain living near Sacramento, said the hard landing affected him for a few years. There’s a chapter on it in “Hero’s Highway,” his book about his Iraq deployment.

He spoke with Answer Man after stepping off a flight from Honduras. “My wife’s sitting here next to me,” he said. “We used to grab hands pretty tight on all the landings after that.”

