After Stephanie Fleming announced that Behnke Nurseries was closing after 89 years, the company’s website crashed. Her email stopped working, because so many people were responding to her message that “with great sadness, I must tell you that this 2019 Spring season will be our last.”

In the Beltsville, Md., parking lot on one of the first warm weekends of spring, cars circled, and circled, and circled. Inside the sprawling garden center, employees apologized to people struggling with heavy bags of mulch and armloads of perennials: All the carts were taken.

Fleming sighed as she looked at the crowds, and paused for another hug from a longtime customer. “No one wants a place like this to close,” she said. “But the time came.”

Over its many years in suburban Maryland, this sprawling nursery grew into a close-knit community and a destination for gardeners.

“People and plants go together,” said Behnke’s president, Alfred Millard, trying to explain the draw. He was looking at a 3-year-old boy pushing a cart full of flowers for his mother. “I see a lot of kindness here.”

Fleming’s grandparents Rose and Albert Behnke started the nursery in 1930 after emigrating from Germany. They settled on a quarter-acre of swampy land and built their family home — a shack really, without running water, Fleming said — with a little lean-to on the side for plants. The early years were a struggle, during the Great Depression, a drought in Maryland and World War II.



Stephanie Fleming’s grandparents Rose and Albert Behnke, in the photo she’s holding, opened Behnke in 1930. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

But with the family’s hard work, the business began thriving. By the mid-1940s, they were able to build a steel-and-glass greenhouse. Rose Behnke began cross-pollinating African violets. Beginning with Bess Truman, Behnke gave flowers to each first lady to welcome her to the White House.

It kept growing, and it’s huge now, 12 acres crossed by sections of old paved roads, rattling with garden carts, wheelchairs and strollers.

Even after plants became a commodity sold in grocery stores and big-box centers, people still came to Behnke’s for the same reasons they always had: the knowledge of the staff, the kindness, the sense of community. Dogs wander through, sniffing. People stop for long conversations about seed pods. There are bins of bulbs, giant greenhouses smelling of warm dirt, rows of slender cherry trees with delicate pink petals, long tables of shade-loving annuals, shelves of bright rubber boots with chickens and poppies on them, and a knot of concrete statues of meditating frogs.

On a recent morning, shoppers considered bonsai wire, a tiny glass sea turtle, caladium candidum plants, ceramic pots, decorative mosses, a display of gravel types. Others just rushed in and snatched up discounted orchids.

Bill and Sue Swenson drove there from Bethesda after their son called to tell them, “ ‘My God, Behnke’s is closing!’ ”



Shaun Wesberry loads plants into his truck after shopping at Behnke. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

There are closer garden centers, but in the Swensons’ 25 years in the area, just about everything growing in their yard, from elderberry to grass to a fir tree and a rare type of ivy, came from Behnke’s.

“I don’t know what happens to all that knowledge when the store closes,” Sue Swenson said, as they chose plants to attract butterflies. “It’s a loss.”

Millard has worked there 57 years — since he was 13 years old — and is not the only one who has been there for more than half a century. Many employees have been there for decades, and the same holds true for customers, with generations of families relying on the store.

“Hi, Sweetie,” Fleming said to a longtime customer, who squeezed her hand and asked her how she was doing.

It has been overwhelming, she said, the outpouring. Many shared memories, like the mom who always said, on rainy days, “This is a Behnke’s day!” Pete Exis, a landscaper, remembered riding his bike there when he was a little boy, and using his pocket money to buy a violet, or some vegetables.

Sue Swenson had been thinking of one of her sons, who used a wheelchair. One of his first jobs was watering plants at Behnke’s. He came with an assistant, and between the two of them, they somehow managed the work. It says a lot about Behnke’s, Bill Swenson said, that they supported his son.

“Charlie had a big wheelchair,” Sue Swenson said, smiling at the memory. “I think he watered people as much as he watered plants.”

Alex Dencker remembered how, when he got a job at the nursery in high school, he figured he would sling bags of mulch into the backs of cars. But he quickly found that he could learn a lot from a staff eager to teach people about horticulture. When he was offered a full-time job, he gladly took it, despite having just earned a bachelor’s degree in history and political science. He stayed for 26 years. “Everyone wants to work for a place that’s bigger than yourself,” he said.

Behnke’s was the reason he went back to school for horticulture, Dencker said. Now working for the Smithsonian Institution, he said many of his colleagues and those who work on other national sites near the Mall started out at Behnke’s.

An employee slipped a blue bag into Fleming’s hands as she hurried past: homemade pupusas. “They take care of me,” she said. A customer stopped her to ask where to find root strawberries and asparagus, and she pulled out her walkie-talkie to find out. A woman asked whether the ceramic pot she had selected was the right size for her plant, and Fleming explained how to tell.

“Some people come in at lunch hour, walk around, don’t buy anything — they leave happier,” Fleming said. “Being around plants is relaxing.”

“A day like this is not,” she added.

For any independent garden center or farm in the area, Dencker said, the land is so valuable “there’s always pressure to sell and move on, and ask, ‘Gee whiz, is this the end?’ ”

It’s one more reminder, Dencker said: “Everything in this world has a season.”

After they close, probably in June, the family will work to develop the land. Fleming said townhouses are likely, with a commercial center.

“At first I thought, ‘townhouses,’ ” she said, with a sort of shudder. “Well, everyone gets a little piece of Behnke’s.”

Adrian Higgins contributed to this report.

