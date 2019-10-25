Nationals fever has even replaced the traditional DC sport of politics. Last week, Washington’s bars largely ignored the fourth Democratic presidential debate and instead showed the Nationals completing their sweep against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Now the Nationals are former underdogs returning home for game 3 with a commanding 2-0 lead series lead over the Houston Astros.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD