Clearly, the mother tortoise is among the more secretive of animals. It hid its egg under a potted cactus, obscuring keepers’ view, Evans said. Although it was known that the species could be stealthy, Evans said, only with the discovery of the hatchling did he realize just “how stealthy they could be.”
More than merely startling curators, the appearance of the quarter-size creature gave them cause to celebrate. It is feared that the species will go extinct in 100 years in its native Madagascar, Evans wrote.
The allure of the spider tortoise apparently contributes to its undoing. Evans wrote that the beauty of the tortoise’s shell attracts the illegal pet trade.