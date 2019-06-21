For many students in Arlington, the first day of summer on Friday was also the last day of school, perhaps an ideal occasion to mark the yearly warm weather transition from study to fun.

“There go the buses!” read a tweet from Arlington’s Abingdon Elementary School, and on the day they departed, much of Washington seemed to cry in eager chorus, “Here comes summer.”

It was the day on which the axis of the Earth made its maximum Northern Hemisphere tilt toward the sun at 11:54 a.m. here.

It was a day for social media to brim with official and unofficial messages welcoming the season. Some also included safety advice.

Among the tweets sent in this spirit was one from the U.S. Marine Corps. It read, “Happy First Day of Summer,” with a video demonstrating how to apply sunscreen.

