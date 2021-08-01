In Baltimore, panhandler killed by hit-and-run driver
By Associated Press
Today at 5:29 p.m. EDT
By Associated Press
Today at 5:29 p.m. EDT
BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore are investigating a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a panhandler, according to a Sunday report.
The Baltimore Sun reported that the man was struck on a city roadway shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. Police told the newspaper that the man was panhandling in the middle of Mulberry Street when he was hit by a vehicle. The motorist then sped off.