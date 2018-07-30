Some of the flags that neighbors put out in memory of Bill Cummings, a retired Air Force colonel and a leader in Burke’s Woodhirst community. (Woodhirst Home Owners Association)

“Am I the assistant mayor now?” 9-year-old Grayson Richards had joked on the Fourth of July after setting up a dozen American flags at the entrance to Woodhirst, a neighborhood in Burke, Va.

It was a joke. Woodhirst didn’t have an official mayor, but, like a lot of suburban communities, it had an unofficial one: Bill Cummings, a retired Air Force officer who headed the homeowners association and kept flags in his garage to put up on holidays.

Bill and his wife, Susan, were original owners in Woodhirst. They bought their house in 1983, between Air Force assignments, when the neighborhood was new.

The house struck the North Carolina natives as expensive then — as Washington-area real estate always does to newcomers — but Woodhirst was “clean and fresh,” as Susan put it. It was convenient, too. They could live there when Bill was posted to the Pentagon, rent it out whenever he was transferred, and really settle in when he retired from the service, as he did in 1997.

Two years ago, the Richardses — Dallas, Mary and their kids, Grayson and Laura — moved in across the street from Bill and Susan.

“Bill came over and introduced himself,” Mary said. He carried a plate of brownies and said, “If you guys ever need anything, let us know.”

Said Mary: “He and his wife were just very warm and welcoming. Anytime we were out doing yard work, we would visit with them, which meant a lot of yard work didn’t get done.”

Suburban housing developments get a bad rap sometimes: cookie cutter, anonymous, stultifying. Don’t paint your front door a funny color. Hey, kid, stay off my lawn.

People in that part of Woodhirst — a community of 113 Colonials and split-levels — aren’t like that.

“If somebody’s running to Home Depot for some mulch, they’ll say, ‘Can I get you some?’ ” Mary said. “It’s kind of a throwback neighborhood.”

The fact that Bill and Susan lived on a cul-de-sac probably had something to do with that. “Maybe people are a little closer on a court rather than a regular street,” Susan said. Nothing beats a cul-de-sac for learning to ride a bike or toss a ball.

In 2012, Bill was diagnosed with lung cancer. He’d never smoked, but you don’t have to have done that to be dealt a bad a hand. Bill decided to play his the best he could, signing up for various drug treatment trials and vowing not to let the cancer take over his life.

He’d confronted his mortality before, after all. Bill flew 118 missions over Vietnam and Laos as the command pilot of an AC-130A Spectre gunship. Sometimes on the Fourth of July, as neighbors stood in the cul-de-sac and watched kids light fireworks, he would talk about how the glowing trails reminded him of antiaircraft fire.

Last Memorial Day, as he’d done for years, Bill got the U.S. flags out of his garage and walked two blocks from Rilian Court to the intersection of Kenilworth Drive and Rolling Road, where a sign proclaims the entrance to Woodhirst.

“Whenever you would pull into the neighborhood and see that he had put them up, it would make you smile,” Mary said.

But by Independence Day, Bill didn’t have the strength to walk up the hill and erect the flags. He asked his young neighbor, Grayson, if he’d like to do it.

“Am I the assistant mayor now?” Grayson joked.

Col. William D. Cummings (USAF-Ret.) died on July 10. He was 73.

The family scheduled a memorial service at Burke United Methodist Church for July 14. The night before, their neighbors got together, Mary said, to think about “a way to let their family know how much he means to all of us.”

On the morning of the 14th, Bill and Susan’s daughter Jessica, in from North Carolina, went out for a jog. “You’re not going to believe this,” she said to her mother. “There are hundreds of flags out there.”

Tiny Stars and Stripes — their dowels pushed into the soil — led away from the Cummingses’ front door. They went down the driveway, curved around the cul-de-sac and marched past the two-car garages and the minivans and the mulch, all the way to the Woodhirst sign.

The Richardses, the Bachmanns, the Bernstein-Cheeks, the Khraibanis, the Galaberts, the Castillo-Pages, the Patricks, the Banksons and the Metcalfs had waited until dark the night before to put them up.

Everyone agreed that Bill Cummings — husband of Susan; father of Jessica, John and Kacy; grandfather of six, with another on the way; recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross; and unofficial mayor of a suburban development called Woodhirst — would have loved it.

