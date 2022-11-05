In glow of foliage and sunshine, Saturday neared a warmth record

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In part, Saturday seemed remarkable in itself. An unusually warm November day with enough golden sunshine to display our fall foliage in stunning proximity to its golden peak of glow and glitter. But it is a fair guess that for weeks to come in Washington only a departure from long-standing thermal tradition will provide us with many more days so splendid as Saturday.

In addition Saturday seemed well suited to its role as the last full day of daylight saving time.

Many of us keep our own sorts of calendars to mark the days and the seasons; many of us look with regret, and even a sense of chill foreboding, on the arrival of the early sunsets caused by the resumption of standard time.

So if a day existed for us to bid farewell, even if only symbolically, to brightness, to sunshine and to late sunsets, Saturday seemed well suited to its role.

In Washington, our high temperature of 79 degrees fell two degrees shy of the record for Nov. 5. That Nov. 5 record of 81 has been reached three times, most recently in 2003.

For all the days to come in November, records list only five dates with temperatures higher than Saturday’s. And four of them only by a degree or two.

It also turns out that no date here in December or in January has had a higher temperature.

In addition, the mercury has never struggled to a higher reading here in February until Feb. 21, with its high of 82.

With its high of 79 degrees, Saturday did not seem like a species of meteorological deviant, to be savored only in spots habitually visited by sunshine.

Often warm days in the cool weather season show a great disparity in comfort between areas of sunshine and of shadow.

It may seem subjective, but on Saturday it did not seem necessary even for the most thinly clad to seek sunny spots to feel free of temperature concerns.

It seemed warm everywhere. It was so in the direct rays of the sun, which drifted in and out of clouds. But it was warm also in shade and shadow.

Leaves seemed clearly close to their peak. Some had seemed recalcitrant, as if they would never change. But by Saturday they too had gone for the gold.

At moments the trees seemed merely decoration. But when the sun slipped free of cloud, and shone on them and they burst into golden incandescence, we could almost hear a symphony, approaching crescendo, proclaiming the glory of the season.

Saturday seemed to create and to blend a warmth of memory and a memory of warmth, and it seemed a special combination.

