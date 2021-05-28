But when the thunder pealed and a gathering storm delivered on its dark threat Friday night, Washington’s official measuring station at Reagan National Airport seemed to be in just the right spot to gauge it.
The reading there between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. was 0.95 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Endorsing the idea of one person’s deluge being another’s drizzle, Dulles International Airport measured a mere 0.04 inches in the same period.
But lest Washington consider itself unique, they recorded 0.70 inches in Baltimore, also a lot.
The sudden torrent left some with sodden clothing, pounded on sturdy umbrellas and in a single hour made Friday our second wettest day of 2021, behind only March 24 and its 1.69 inches.