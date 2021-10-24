The 1959 book is more absurdist than The List that The Post started 19 years later — “Welsh Nationalism is IN . . . Seeing Greta Garbo in Bloomingdale’s basement is OUT” — but it did set a certain tone. The authors write: “Some Out people try to get In by saying they like the In things, but since Out people can never be In, they can only manage to ruin some good In things.”