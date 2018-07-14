RICHMOND, Va. — The school system in Virginia’s capital is going on a bathroom blitz.

The superintendent of Richmond Public School, Jason Kamras, announced Friday that the system will fix and improve every restroom in the city’s 44 schools by the start of the new year in September.

In a message to parents and others, Kamras said that decrepit restrooms were the number one complaint he received from students when he toured facilities since assuming the post in February.

Kamras said the school system will be reaching out to businesses and nonprofits to help with the effort.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that city officials allocated just $1.6 million to school maintenance. That’s more than $30 million less than what the school system sought.

