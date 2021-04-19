It may take weeks for the seasons to shift from the gloom of winter to the joy of spring, but in a few hours on Monday, our skies underwent that sort of transformation, changing from sullen and gray to smiling and sunny.

In terms of time and conditions, it could be said that the transition from morning to afternoon was metaphorically akin to that between night and day.

It wasn’t so much the numerical values of the temperatures that contributed to the unquantifiable effects on attitude.

In the morning, the low was no colder than 52 degrees. In the afternoon, the temperature rose only 10 degrees, to 62.

What counted was in part how the morning’s overcast threatened to leave us a bit downcast for the remainder of the day. The small amount of rain seemed to deepen the dreariness.

But as if by atmospheric sorcery, the morning’s cloud blanket frayed and dissipated. Clouds did not vanish. But the afternoon sun asserted itself, and, ruling at last in a sea of blue, seemed to return us to a time of spring and hope.