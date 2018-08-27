Columnist

Norman Kilpatrick probably would have enjoyed “BlacKkKlansman,” the new Spike Lee film about the true-life infiltration of the Ku Klux Klan by a black police officer named Ron Stallworth. The movie would have appealed to Kilpatrick’s sense of justice — and his sense of humor.

“Norman was a bit of an oddity,” said Mike Tabor, 75, a Maryland farmer who in the 1960s was a social worker active in the civil rights movement. “He was from the South — South Carolina or North Carolina — and he had strong anti-racist views.”

The fact that Kilpatrick was white made it possible for him to pull off a dangerous prank that might make a good movie itself.

In the 1950s, organizations called White Citizens’ Councils arose across the South. Unlike the Klan, their members met in the open. They may have eschewed hoods, but they were no less adamant in their segregationist aims. The founder of the Seaboard White Citizens Council in Washington was a D.C. bookstore owner named John Kasper. In 1956, he told The Washington Post that efforts by police in Charlottesville to stop him from distributing anti-integration literature illustrated “a deplorable degeneration in the white man’s character, when fellow white citizens are denied the right to save their own race from mongrelization.”

By the 1960s, many councils had dropped the word “white” from their names, but their aim remained the same: to block integration in neighborhoods, schools, restaurants and theaters.

On Lincoln’s Birthday in 1964, Kilpatrick, a member of the United Church of Christ, spotted an ad in a Washington newspaper from the White Citizens’ Council of Jackson, Miss. The ad offered to send information to anyone interested in their message. Kilpatrick wrote in.



The Rev. Perry A. Smith III, a retired pastor of the First Baptist Church of North Brentwood, Md., joined a White Citizens Council in Prince George's County as part of a ruse in the 1960s. (Courtesy of Perry A. Smith III)

“The reply was prompt,” Kilpatrick later recounted in an article in Pageant magazine.

Eventually, Kilpatrick was put in touch with an organizer named Joseph McDowell Mitchell, who had been sent to Washington by the national council to increase participation in Maryland and Virginia. Mitchell was the controversial ex-city manager of Newburgh, N.Y., where his strict welfare policies were seen by many as racist.

Mitchell liked what he saw — or thought he saw — in Kilpatrick. He entrusted Kilpatrick with starting a new Citizens’ Council chapter in Prince George’s County, Md.

Kilpatrick secretly packed the membership with integrationists he knew from the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), including Mike Tabor. He also issued White Citizens’ Council membership cards to African American activists, including the Rev. Perry A. Smith III, pastor of the First Baptist Church of North Brentwood, Md.

Kilpatrick would tip them off to council meetings so the gatherings could be disrupted.

Kilpatrick was not suspected of being the mole. He was held in such high esteem by the Citizens’ Councils of America that he was invited to Montgomery, Ala., in January 1965 for its annual conference. He was complimented for his zeal and posed for a photo with George Wallace, then the governor of Alabama.

Before the conference was over, Kilpatrick had managed to compile pages of notes from conversations he had participated in or overheard. “I had learned details of intimate council plans, who the northern front groups were, schemes for recruiting law enforcement officials,” he wrote. “. . . On a local level, I had the names and addresses of key leaders in the Maryland-Virginia area, as well as many nonmember supporters.”

In an epic act of trolling, when it was Kilpatrick’s turn to speak from the podium, he suggested that the group adopt “We Shall Overcome” as its official anthem.

“Puzzlement rippled through the audience,” Kilpatrick wrote. “Then came a reaction. Everyone started smiling — they liked the idea!”

After his return to Maryland, Kilpatrick revealed he was the impostor who had “integrated” the White Citizens’ Council. He also turned his notes over to the FBI. Then he and his ringers voted to merge the council with CORE.

“It’s almost a funny story,” an embarrassed Mitchell later told a reporter for the Evening Star.

“The fact that these folks in civil rights organizations were successful in integrating White Citizens’ Councils and so thoroughly humiliating them on the national stage dealt a tremendous blow to their ability to hold themselves as credible representatives of their communities,” said David Rotenstein, a historian in Silver Spring, Md., who studies restrictive housing covenants.

Smith still has his White Citizens’ Council membership card. He is 84 and lives in Mitchellville, Md.

“It was very risky, no question,” Smith said of the civil rights work he, Tabor, Kilpatrick and others engaged in. “There was a cross burning on the lawn of our church. And ‘KKK lives’ was painted on the front door of my church.”

But, Smith said, “One had to move fearlessly. Not to suggest that we were not afraid — but we were fearless at the same time. You had to be determined to do what you had to do, to make change.”

In the 1970s, Kilpatrick moved to West Virginia, where he was active in environmental issues. He died in 1997.

Smith and Tabor both said they plan to see “BlacKkKlansman.”

Tabor said a lot of people think the organized racism depicted in the movie is from another place and another time.

“But it’s really not that long ago, in this area,” he said.

