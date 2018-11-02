A kind of race is underway in the Washington region between the leaves changing color on the trees and the leaves being gathered from the streets.

A degree of tardiness has been described this year in the timing of the annual transformation from the green leaves of summer to the bright red, gold and yellow leaves of autumn.

In Maryland, a state forester reported that in Frederick and Washington counties, “the leaves seem to be falling as fast as they are turning, while much of the forest had already shed leaves in advance of leaf change.”

Meanwhile, public works officials in the area have been scheduling their annual leaf pickups.

In the District, the Department of Public Works said its fall leaf collection would begin Monday. In Fairfax County, first-round collections have already been completed in three of the county’s nine collection areas, according to its website.

Explanations for the slow transition in leaf color have cited the warm weather of recent weeks as well as the ample rainfall.

To be sure, the brightness and intensity of leaf colors have appeared to increase in recent days, according to a variety of park and forestry officials, as well as individual observations.

Nevertheless, 2018 has not yet revealed itself as a year of riotous color.