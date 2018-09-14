September, a month that may carry more than its share of symbolic weight, is half over Saturday, and so far in Washington it has meant mostly clouds, warmth and wetness, rather than any sharp break with the torrid times of summer.

September in the nation’s capital has been about 4½ degrees warmer than normal. In achieving this thermal eminence, the month received assistance from a five-day spell of temperatures in the 90s.

As a result of such readings, September could not readily lay claim in the imagination to its usual role of ending the lazy days of summer, and bringing on the months of serious business.

Instead, school systems in this area were forced to focus on their air conditioning, as much perhaps as their ABCs and algebra.

Meanwhile, the gray skies and days of oppressive humidity have created a kind of atmospheric theater in Washington.

They have helped at least to suggest that the tropical storminess that has battered areas of the East Coast to the south might well be en route to us.

Indeed we have had our share of rain in Washington, more than 2½ times the normal amount.