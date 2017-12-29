It was a cold day Friday, and it followed a cold day Thursday, but it will be COLDER on Sunday and on New Year’s Day, too, forecasters say December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Heat, one of nature’s great gifts, was largely withheld from Washington again on Friday, and again the region had reason to recognize its absence, as temperatures dipped far below normal.

With a freezing Friday following a supercooled Thursday, 2017 showed every sign of coming to a shivering close.

Although the mercury in Washington briefly worked its way up to the freezing point Friday, it dawdled for most of the day well below the point at which water becomes ice.

Washington’s low reading was 13 degrees below freezing. That was three degrees warmer (if that word means anything at such levels) than Thursday’s 16.

But forecasts suggest it will not start a trend. Highs in the 20s are expected for Sunday and New Year’s Day. Thus, it appears, will will Washington write “finis” to a year that started with a perfectly acceptable high of 56 on Jan. 1, 2017.