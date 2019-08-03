Columnist

When I was a student at Kenilworth Elementary School at 44th and Ord streets NE, a military plane flew over the school, quite low, and crashed in the woods just north of Beaverdam Creek and west of River Road, now Kenilworth Avenue. A lot of the kids from school attempted to follow the column of black smoke to the scene, but the creek was a great barrier and there were already law enforcement personnel on the scene. Several days later, some classmates went to the site and collected miscellaneous hardware that was probably parts of the aircraft. I don’t remember seeing anything in the newspaper, but at my age I really wasn’t interested in news, just the comic strips. My parents forbade me to even cross the road to go to the site, so all is still somewhat of a mystery. Anything in the morgue at The Washington Post?

— Stu Newman, Bowie

There is. A front-page story from March 4, 1944, is headlined “2 Fliers Die in Kenilworth Bomber Crash.”

What was left unsaid in the article was the controversy surrounding that particular model of airplane — the B-26 Marauder — and how the bomber came to help symbolize the questionable practices of U.S. defense contractors.

About 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 1944, the twin-engine bomber took off from Washington National Airport on a flight to Middletown, Pa. Aboard were Lt. Robert B. McNabb, the pilot, and his co-pilot, Lt. Ned Albert Zeigler. They were members of the 2nd Ferrying Group, airmen responsible for moving aircraft around the country, typically in preparation for them being sent abroad for use in the European or Pacific theaters.

Pilots who flew the B-26 Marauder had several nicknames for it , each illustrating the plane’s dangerous nature: “Widowmaker,” “Flying Coffin” and “Baltimore Whore.”



A restored Martin B-26 Marauder in the collection of the MAPS Air Museum in North Canton, Ohio. (MAPS Air Museum)

The last referred to the place where most Marauders were manufactured, on the Martin Aircraft assembly line in Middle River, Md., outside Baltimore. (This particular model — a B-26C — was made in Nebraska.)

The B-26 entered service in 1940. It was said to be difficult to fly and nearly impossible to keep aloft with just one engine, especially when flown by trainees quickly pressed into service as the nation entered World War II. Many pilots learned to fly the B-26 at Florida’s MacDill Field, where the expression “One a day in Tampa Bay” became a grim refrain.

Accidents in the B-26 were so frequent that the plane became a central target of a committee exploring contracting processes headed by then-Sen. Harry S. Truman (D-Mo.).

In a 1942 hearing, Truman grilled Glenn L. Martin, head of the company that made the plane. When asked what was wrong with the B-26, Martin replied that the wings weren’t long enough. Why not make them longer, Truman asked.

Martin replied that while the blueprints were done, the contract was his and thus he wasn’t required to, Truman later said. To many, this seemed unconscionable. The wing was eventually redesigned. (It was the conduct of another manufacturer Truman investigated, Curtiss-Wright, that inspired the plot of Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons.”)



A B-26 Marauder roars over the English Channel in 1944, on its way to the French coast. (AP)

When McNabb taxied down the runway that morning, he had only seven hours and 15 minutes of flight experience in the B-26. Within 15 minutes of taking off, McNabb radioed the tower at Bolling Field that there was a problem with the right engine and he needed to make an emergency landing. The skies were cleared and emergency vehicles were dispatched to the runway.

The bomber was seen flying south, bypassing Bolling Field, then heading east over St. Elizabeths Hospital before turning north, apparently to circle back and line up for another landing attempt.

But the plane was dropping too fast. John Coakley, a resident of 51st Street in Tuxedo, Md., told The Post after the crash that he saw the plane losing altitude as it flew north. He watched as it hit the treetops, then crashed in a marshy area between the Anacostia River and the railroad tracks.

“I got to the scene of the crash within a matter of seconds but the front end of the ship was wrapped in flames,” Coakley said.

The accident report determined that one of the propeller governors — a mechanism that adjusts the angle of the propeller blades based on the speed of the engine — was faulty, a defect that should have been noticed on the test flight. Even so, the accident was ascribed to “[p]oor technique and inexperience of pilot to operate aircraft under emergency conditions.” In other words, pilot error.

More than 5,200 B-26s were manufactured. In combat, it suffered loss rates that were lower than those of other bombers. Pilots who lived long enough to master the airplane came to respect it.

