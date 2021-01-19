Friday lacked such historical significance.
But in terms of weather alone, no great eye for numbers was required to recognize that the temperatures on the two January days were absolutely identical.
On Tuesday, our high temperature in Washington was 53 degrees. Tuesday’s morning low was 33. And on Friday not only did we record the same 53-degree high, but also the same 33-degree low.
Considered more closely, however, the two days betrayed their differences. Friday, for example, was one of this month’s four days in which we witnessed rain — 0.17 inches of it. On Tuesday, as of as late as 9 p.m., not a drop.
So, although we may ponder the seeming coincidence of two days with identical temperatures, we must acknowledge that Tuesday and Friday were each in their own ways unique.
Not only did Tuesday lack rain, but for hours it seemed substantially free even of clouds. For a long spell beginning about 2 p.m., the National Weather Service noted each hour that our sky did show “a few clouds.”
But those few seemed overwhelmed by the blue expanse stretching above. High in that blue there circled a bird of prey.
In a locked-down city, it, too, appeared to be conducting surveillance and seemed to symbolize the spirit of tight security.
But in truth it was probably doing nothing more than trying to find a good meal for takeout.