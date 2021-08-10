“[Someone] called me after a meeting saying she was upset because I had allowed someone to call her a racist,” Van Lee recalled. “I said, ‘That person didn’t call you a racist.’ So she called around to others who were on the call but couldn’t get anyone to say that the person had called her a racist. But she was convinced that is what she heard. I make a point of telling people before the meeting to make sure that what you heard was actually what was said.”