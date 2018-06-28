CLOSED EVERYWHERE
|Banks
|Federal government offices
|Post offices
|Courts
|Most
|No mail delivery except
for Express Mail
|Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District
VARIED RESTRICTIONS
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar line.
|No parking fees in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at New Carrolton lots, National Harbor and the P.G. Dept. of Corrections.
|HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and the City of Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed.
|Regular collections in Anne Arundel. No collections in Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station closed.
|Regular collections in Arlington and Fairfax counties. No collections in Alexandria and Fairfax City; pickups slide one day. Landfills closed.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
TRANSPORTATION SERVICES