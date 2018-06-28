CLOSED EVERYWHERE
Banks Federal government offices Post offices Courts
Most No mail delivery except
for Express Mail		 Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District
VARIED RESTRICTIONS
District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar line. No parking fees in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at New Carrolton lots, National Harbor and the P.G. Dept. of Corrections. HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and the City of Alexandria.
Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed. Regular collections in Anne Arundel. No collections in Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station closed. Regular collections in Arlington and Fairfax counties. No collections in Alexandria and Fairfax City; pickups slide one day. Landfills closed.
Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Open at owner’s discretion. Open.
Schools Closed. Closed. Closed.
Libraries Closed. Closed. Closed.
Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed.
TRANSPORTATION SERVICES