|Banks
|Federal government offices
|Post offices
|Courts
|Most
|No mail delivery except
for Express Mail
|Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|No city parking enforcement except along the DC Streetcar line and within the restricted areas during events at Nationals Park.
|No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at New Carrollton lots, National Harbor and the Prince George’s Dept. of Corrections.
|HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and 395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed.
|No collections in Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills and Montgomery transfer station closed.
|Regular collections in Arlington and Fairfax counties. No collections in Alexandria and Fairfax City; pickups slide one day. Landfills closed.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
●Metrorail runs from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. with off-peak fares in effect. Last train varies by station. Trains run every 12 minutes until 2 p.m. gradually ramping up to near rush-hour service levels afterward. Track work on Blue and Yellow lines with shuttle buses between Reagan National, Huntington and Van Dorn. Bikes and large coolers are prohibited after 2 p.m. Metrobus is on a Saturday schedule with some detours around the Mall. MetroAccess has regular service, but subscription trips are canceled. (Reservations must have been made by 4:30 p.m. July 3.) For information, go to wmata.com/july4.
●Ride On and Fairfax Connector are on a Saturday schedule.
●DASH is on a Sunday schedule.
●CUE has special-event service only.
●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on a Sunday schedule.
●MARC has Saturday service on the Penn Line only.
●The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omniride, Loudoun Bus and VRE are not running.
●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend/holiday schedule.
●