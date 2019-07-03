CLOSED EVERYWHERE Banks Federal government offices Post offices Courts Most No mail delivery except

for Express Mail Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District VARIED RESTRICTIONS District Maryland Virginia Traffic, parking No city parking enforcement except along the DC Streetcar line and within the restricted areas during events at Nationals Park. No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at New Carrollton lots, National Harbor and the Prince George’s Dept. of Corrections. HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and 395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria. Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed. No collections in Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills and Montgomery transfer station closed. Regular collections in Arlington and Fairfax counties. No collections in Alexandria and Fairfax City; pickups slide one day. Landfills closed. Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Open at owner’s discretion. Open. Schools Closed. Closed. Closed. Libraries Closed. Closed. Closed. Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

●Metrorail runs from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. with off-peak fares in effect. Last train varies by station. Trains run every 12 minutes until 2 p.m. gradually ramping up to near rush-hour service levels afterward. Track work on Blue and Yellow lines with shuttle buses between Reagan National, Huntington and Van Dorn. Bikes and large coolers are prohibited after 2 p.m. Metrobus is on a Saturday schedule with some detours around the Mall. MetroAccess has regular service, but subscription trips are canceled. (Reservations must have been made by 4:30 p.m. July 3.) For information, go to wmata.com/july4.

●Ride On and Fairfax Connector are on a Saturday schedule.

●DASH is on a Sunday schedule.

●CUE has special-event service only.

●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on a Sunday schedule.

●MARC has Saturday service on the Penn Line only.

●The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omniride, Loudoun Bus and VRE are not running.

●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend/holiday schedule.

