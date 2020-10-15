Ward Coe will be the lead independent counsel in the investigation of a six-figure severance that Roy McGrath received before leaving the agency to work in the governor’s office.
McGrath, who resigned in August, and former MES employee Matthew Sherring have been subpoenaed to testify remotely before lawmakers on Oct. 29. Subpoenas also were issued for them to produce documents.
