INDIANAPOLIS — The leader of the Indianapolis school district has been hired for a similar post in the District of Columbia.

Lewis Ferebee says he will be chancellor of public schools in Washington. He was picked by Mayor Muriel Bowser, but the hire still needs approval from the D.C. City Council.

Earlier this year, Ferebee was being considered for the top job in the Los Angeles school district . He has been in Indianapolis since 2013, after a series of jobs in North Carolina schools.

The Indianapolis Star says D.C. schools have roughly 49,000 students, about 50 percent larger than Indianapolis’ enrollment. Voters recently approved property tax increases worth $272 million for a variety of initiatives in Indianapolis, including higher teacher pay.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

