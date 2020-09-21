Virginia Tech’s 65-acre (26-hectare) Innovation Campus will be located in Alexandria’s Potomac Yard neighborhood, just down the road from Amazon’s HQ2 project that will bring 25,000 high-paying jobs. Amazon cited the plans for the campus as a prime factor in its 2018 decision to choose northern Virginia after a nationwide competition to land the tech giant.
Classes at the campus are currently being held online because of the pandemic. The campus will be based out of tech’s existing location in Falls Church until the Alexandria campus is ready. Construction is expected to begin next year, with a projected opening date in 2024.
