One of the unique assets of Washington and the United States at this moment in history is a teething gorilla.

Named Moke (pronounced mo-KEY), he was born seven weeks ago at the National Zoo on Connecticut Avenue NW, and he, according to the zoo, now possesses a grand total of four teeth.

At 5 weeks, the young western lowland gorilla was seen to have two lower incisors. In the past two weeks, the zoo said Friday, he has acquired two upper incisors.

Perhaps paradoxically, the choppers can create nutritional problems. Gorilla infants typically nurse for about three years. But, these days, when four-toothed Moke tries to nurse, the zoo said, his mother, Calaya, sometimes brushes him from her chest. At moments, the zoo said, those teeth create discomfort for mom.

But, the zoo said, she is patient, and after he adjusts his mouth, he nurses normally. Keepers infer it from the results. He is growing bigger and stronger. And after nursing, he drifts into the sort of nap that bespeaks a full belly.