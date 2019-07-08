RICHMOND, Va. — Prison officials have confirmed that an inmate at a Virginia women’s prison died last week of a suspected drug overdose.

The state Department of Corrections said Monday that Ashley Janette Carr died on July 1. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a spokesman said the cause of death has not yet been definitively determined by the medical examiner’s office.

The department has been struggling to keep opioids and other drugs out of prisons by enacting tighter mail and visitation policies. Both visitors and prison staff members have been prosecuted for bringing or attempting to bring drugs into prisons.

Last month, suspected drug overdoses killed one inmate at the Haynesville Correctional Center and led to the hospitalization of seven others.

