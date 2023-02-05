Inmate's estate reaches settlement with Arlington jail

ARLINGTON, Va. — The family of an inmate who died in a northern Virginia jail has reached a wrongful death settlement with the county sheriff and the jail’s former health care provider.
The lawsuit filed by his estate alleged that the jail and Corizon Health, a contractor that provided healthcare services there, failed to treat his withdrawal symptoms and showed deliberate indifference to his medical needs.
The defendants said they placed Becton on a standard protocol to observe and treat withdrawal symptoms and that the heart arrhythmia that caused his death was unexpected.
On Jan. 31, the two sides filed a proposed settlement in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. Neither the sheriff nor Corizon admit wrongdoing, but they agreed to pay $1.325 million to settle the case.
The settlement spells out that the estate’s lawyers will receive $325,000 plus expenses and that five children and beneficiaries of Becton’s estate will split the remaining $900,000.
The settlement still must be approved by a judge.
The sheriff dropped Corizon as its contractor in 2021.