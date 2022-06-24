In three days after the solstice, summer showed us almost everything

Placeholder while article actions load

Friday was only the third full day after the solstice but in Washington we have already seen so much of summer. We have already felt the heat and deplored the humidity. We weathered storms, and have even witnessed summer’s capacity to create a day cooler than average. Such as Friday.

Friday’s high temperature of 81 degrees, well below the 88 degree average for the date, had at least the potential to seem refreshingly cool.

Friday spread a sea of bright blue above us, upon which sailed the billowing white clouds of summer memory. The sort, both actual and symbolic, that promote daydreams and thoughts of old times and far places.

At the same time, Friday seemed a touch humid.

Its temperatures in the low 80 could not be classed as steamy.

But a certain suggestion of clamminess intruded on our delight in the temperature..

Advertisement

Friday seemed to hint at the goings on of earlier in the week, suggesting that as we watched, moisture from soaking rain was still being drawn up into the air.

This seemed plausible. In a pluralistic society diversity of thought extends even to when summer begins. Many of us still insist on waiting for the solstice. This year it fell on Tuesday.

So it was as if by atmospheric magic, that Wednesday, for many of us the first full day of summer, seemed to put so many of the season’s offerings, wet and dry, on display.

On Wednesday summer seemed in midseason form. Our high temperature came to 92..

Perhaps that seemed unlikely to prompt widespread heat prostration, but it was well above average, and it was only our fourth 90-degree day in June.

In addition to heat, Wednesday brought summer storms, damaging winds and torrents of rain.

Advertisement

Amid pealing thunder, rain poured down in late-day sheets.

On Wednesday alone, Washington measured 1.66 inches of rain. Thursday brought the two day figure to 1.88 inches.

It seemed to be a firm reassertion of summer’s storm potential after earlier days this month when our precipitation seemed so paltry as to create an almost parched sensation.

By the end of Tuesday, the day of the solstice, rain here this month amounted to only .87 inches, two full inches below normal.

But now we are only about a half inch below, and a dry spell has given way to days when humidity is all about us, and we are reminded that if weather is anything, it is change.

GiftOutline Gift Article