Storms downed trees and utility poles, leaving structural damage that included toppled chimneys at an apartment complex, sheared-off siding and collapsed decks. There were no reports of serious injuries.

Areas near Leesburg and parts of western Montgomery, eastern Frederick and western Carroll counties bore the brunt of the storms. The National Weather Service is surveying damage in those areas to determine if and where tornadoes occurred.

AD

AD

If the Weather Service confirms more than one twister from the event, it would be the largest tornado event on record in the Washington area between December and February.

Authorities warned residents to take shelter and stay indoors as the storm rushed through during the height of the morning commute.

John Lee said he was surrounded by intense storms along southbound Interstate 270 as he headed from his house in Ijamsville, in Frederick County, to his job in Rockville. He said he began driving through what started as light rain, then the situation became more worrisome.

“Every time I looked in my rearview mirror, it looked black,” he said. “You could see the clouds were moving quickly.”

AD

He said his normal 30-minute commute took about 45 minutes. He received weather warnings on his phone but continued his travels alongside other commuters.

AD

“It was like, ‘What do you do when the alert says take shelter and you’re commuting on 270?’ ” he said. “I expected it to be windy and rainy, but I didn’t expect something like that. It was slightly harrowing.”

Farther north in Mount Airy, about 40 miles north of Washington, town administrator David Warrington said he was driving on back roads to get to work, with “limbs falling left and right.”

“You could see the dark clouds up above,” he said. “I was making sure they weren’t moving in a circular pattern. But then by 8:15 a.m., you could see light blue skies. It was almost movie-like.”

AD

Trees were snapped like toothpicks around Monrovia in southeast Frederick County. As the storm charged northeast into Westminster, in Carroll County, large trees came down and a roof was blown off a building on Main Street. In Southern Maryland, a marina structure collapsed, a barn was destroyed and several fallen trees damaged houses.

AD

The storms unleashed scattered small hail and torrential rainfall, which led to flooding in areas with poor drainage during the morning commute.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department, posted a video to social media that showed about a dozen utility poles snapped along Darnestown Road in the Beallsville area.

AD

Darnestown Road RT 28 near Rt 109 about a dozen utility poles snapped https://t.co/ROmey3JyeT — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 7, 2020

Earl Stoddard, director of the county’s emergency management division, said downed trees and power lines were most concentrated in northern areas of the county, such as the Poolesville, Dickerson and Boyds areas. In one incident along Old Hundred Road, a fallen tree branch struck a moving car and came through the passenger’s side of the windshield.

“Had there been a passenger in the car, that would have been a pretty significant injury,” Piringer said.

ICYMI (755a) Old Hundred Road IAO btwn Frederick Rd & I-270 @mcfrsPIO7 road closed no injuries pic.twitter.com/IcdWkr61gl — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 7, 2020

Between 7 and 9 a.m. Friday, Piringer said county emergency personnel received about 100 calls for damaged property, high water, downed wires or trees on roads. High winds damaged a barn belonging to the Warrior Canine Connection, which trains therapy dogs in Boyds. No staff members were hurt, and dogs were sheltered and unharmed.

AD

AD

Piringer said many people in the Poolesville area said they “got the alert moments before the sky turned green, blue and then really dark.” He said they described an “explosion-like sound” and “a lot of wind.”

Leesburg town spokeswoman Leah Kosin said it seemed as though the brief storm “came out of nowhere.” Crews cleared roadways of debris as officials warned residents to use caution during their morning commute.

“I think people are more in shock and coming outside now in curiosity,” she said Friday morning.

Pepco reported that more than 3,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm. Baltimore Gas and Electric said Anne Arundel County — where about 7,000 customers lost power — was the hardest-hit location in its service area, as thousands more lost power in parts of Carroll and Baltimore counties, as well as Baltimore City.

AD

AD

Wintertime tornadoes are rare but not unheard of in the Mid-Atlantic.

The region averages a tornado in February about every other year and sees about one each year on average from December to February. In the more immediate Washington region, such severe weather is even rarer in the winter months. Friday’s storm would be record-breaking for winter if more than one tornado is confirmed.

The biggest tornado event in the broader Mid-Atlantic between December and February happened Feb. 24, 2016, when 12 tornadoes touched down, mainly in southeast Virginia.

On Friday, the Weather Service logged more than 170 reports of damaging winds in the Mid-Atlantic between the Virginia Tidewater and New Jersey, the most on record during the winter months.

AD

The 170-plus reports surpassed any other wintertime event on record in the region.

AD

The severe storms were more intense than forecasters had expected. Bill Bunting, acting director at the Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, attributed the misfire to poor model forecasts of the instability that fueled the storms.

“This type of environment is difficult to anticipate in the extended time frame due to the uncertainty of whether or not thunderstorms will even develop,” he wrote.

Storms quickly moved out of the region late Friday morning, allowing the sun to peek through clouds into the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies were expected through the weekend, with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

AD

But the dry weather won’t last long: Another storm system will enter the region Monday to start the workweek, with highs in the mid-40s and rain likely through Tuesday.