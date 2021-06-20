That’s especially during the pandemic, when so many of us worked from home. Last year, someone I know was on a mandatory companywide Zoom call on the subject of “work/life balance” when she decided to multitask. She jumped over to another screen and tried to order some birthday cookies to be delivered to a friend’s house.
“This is b-------!” she blurted out. “There are no cookie delivery slots until April!”
Everyone else on the call heard her profane complaint.
Of course, that’s tame compared to some of the trouble you can get yourself into online. Who knew that for so many people, achieving work/life balance during the pandemic would mean, “Now I can Zoom with my pants down”?
It almost makes you miss the days of Anthony Weiner, who had to work really purposefully at sharing photos.
What worries me isn’t intentional self-exposure — I have pretty good self-control — but accidental self-exposure. Many’s the time my clumsy fingers have unintentionally brushed some part of my iPhone screen, taking me to an advertiser’s website, launching an irritating video or suddenly blasting the volume. I shudder at the awkward digital DNA I may have unknowingly shed.
Sometimes while scrolling through Twitter, I’ll shake my head at a gross or graceless tweet then notice, horrified, that it now bears a red heart, meaning that I somehow “liked” it.
I jab at the screen, trying to undo my mistake and wondering how many people now believe I’m a puppy-hating, vaccine-eschewing, flat-Earther.
Today, young people live nearly their entire lives online and are as attuned to digital dangers as a jungle dweller is to actual ones: where the snakes live, which berries are poisonous, where the quicksand awaits. Digital natives know that liking a person’s three-year-old Instagram post means you’ve been obsessively scrolling through their photos, creepily stalking them.
Which brings me to My Lovely Wife. Ruth is a curious person, in all senses of that word. She’s a voracious consumer of news, too. She likes interesting stories, especially ones with a hint of mystery or conspiracy.
The Internet allows anyone to be an armchair investigator. Years ago, a woman in England outed a man who had faked his own death. How? Scrolling around the Web one day, she found recent photos of him, proving he hadn’t been lost at sea in a freak kayaking accident.
Recently, Ruth read a story about a Canadian socialite allegedly involved in the death of a police officer in Central America. The sordid tale involved alcohol, a pier and a gun. Ruth was Googling around, seeing what this woman’s social media presence looked like — because, why not? — when she realized she had just sent the suspect a LinkedIn contact request.
Awkward.
It wasn’t clear at first how exactly you un-send a LinkedIn contact request, but Ruth was finally able to retract it. She didn’t really want to be friends with an accused killer.
But that’s where we are now. A few things in the digital world may require two-step verification, but most places want you to express your opinion with a single tap, whether you meant to or not.
Of course, feel free to like, share and bookmark this column.
Oops
Have you ever embarrassed yourself digitally? Tell me your mortifying stories of friend requests you didn’t mean to send, Instagram posts you didn’t mean to like and reply alls gone wrong.
Send them — with Oops in the subject line — to me at john.kelly@washpost.com. I promise not to put your name in the paper, if you don’t want me to.
Cicada for the score
Great minds think alike. One day last week, Bill Schenck of Springfield, Va., emailed me with a suggestion for a new name for the Washington Football Team. The very next day, Mark Schwartz of Laytonsville, Md., emailed with the same idea.
As Mark (and Bill) put it: “The Washington Football Team is still struggling for a new name. I submit they should be dubbed . . . The Cicadas. Why not? Just like the cicadas, they have a good season once every 17 years.”
I read a lot of cicada-inspired poetry recently. The District’s Stan Echols decided to send me a joke instead. Here it is:
A rabbi, priest and a cicada go to a bar. The rabbi and priest each order a glass of wine. The cicada orders a frozen banana daiquiri.
“I’m sorry,” says the bartender to the cicada. “I can’t serve anyone under 18.”
(It’s funny because it’s true.)
