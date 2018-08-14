WOODLAWN, Md. — A Maryland interstate is closed while crews repair a storm-damaged pole that carries high-voltage wires overhead.

The State Highway Administration closed Interstate 70 west of Baltimore’s beltway midday Tuesday while the repairs are completed.

BGE spokesman Justin Mulcahy says the top of a pole that supports the wires was damaged in a storm on Monday evening. He says the damage was noticed Tuesday. Crews are repairing the top of the pole to ensure the stability of the wire. He says the repair should be complete Tuesday afternoon.

SHA spokesman Charlie Gischlar says I-70 is closed in both directions between Interstate 695 and U.S. Route 29. Major delays are expected in the area.

