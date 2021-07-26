No one was injured in the fires and the homes, which are owned by Milford Twilley Rentals, sustained moderate fire, heat, and smoke damage, officials said. In total, damage at all three homes is estimated at $110,000.
There were smoke alarms in the homes where fires broke out Friday night, but officials said they didn’t activate because the fires were set outside behind the homes.
No arrests have been made and officials ask anyone with information about the fires to contact authorities. Callers can remain anonymous.