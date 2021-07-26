SALISBURY, Md. — Three fires just days apart at homes on the same street on the Eastern Shore were set intentionally, Maryland fire investigators said.

The first fire broke out Wednesday on Nokomis Avenue in Salisbury and two more broke out Friday night at two homes just a few doors away, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said. Neighbors spotted all three blazes and alerted the fire department.

No one was injured in the fires and the homes, which are owned by Milford Twilley Rentals, sustained moderate fire, heat, and smoke damage, officials said. In total, damage at all three homes is estimated at $110,000.

There were smoke alarms in the homes where fires broke out Friday night, but officials said they didn’t activate because the fires were set outside behind the homes.

No arrests have been made and officials ask anyone with information about the fires to contact authorities. Callers can remain anonymous.