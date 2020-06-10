John Eisert, HSI Baltimore special agent in charge, said his team is concerned about what’s inside the capsules, which were touted as being able to relieve coronoavirus patients of their symptoms. Eisert said prior seizures of pharmaceuticals have revealed ingredients such as sheet rock, pesticides and lead.
HSI launched a nationwide operation, Operation Stolen Promise, to seize COVID contraband. Agents also are trying to take down websites where these products are available to be purchased and shipped to the U.S.
