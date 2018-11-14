WATERLOO, Iowa — An Iowa woman sought in the slaying of her cousin has been taken into custody in Virginia.

Iowa authorities say 22-year-old Danaesha Martin was detained Tuesday in Norfolk, Virginia, on an Iowa warrant for first-degree murder. Iowa court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

The authorities say she played a role in the May 31 shooting death of 22-year-old Shavondes Martin. He’d been acquitted in February of shooting to death Otavious Brown.

Shavondes Martin’s mother, Diane Martin , was shot to death in her Waterloo home in September. Authorities are saying that, for now, the slayings of Diane and Shavondes Martin don’t appear to be related.

