Of course, this only applies to people who believe there’s a need for social distancing, who believe it’s right to wear a mask when going out in public, to wait until there’s room in the grocery store aisle before entering it, to stay six feet apart on the sidewalk or the jogging path.

Because there’s disagreement on this very issue, those of us who believe in social distancing — who believe in science, I guess — will inevitably encounter those who don’t. And when we do, what should we do? What do you do?

We are human. We rely on certain cues when dealing with one another. Wearing a mask — as the CDC recommends — deprives others of seeing half of your face and therefore of reading your tone. Even the best “smize” (smiling with your eyes) may be interpreted as a threat.

This is new. There’s no established etiquette for politely asking someone to put a mask on or to keep their distance because you fear becoming infected or infecting them.

This issue has become so fraught that choosing to wear a mask has somehow become political. Stores and restaurants are having to figure this out. Will that familiar sign by the door be amended to read: “No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service?”

My Lovely Wife and I try to venture out as little as possible, but when we do we sometimes find ourselves calculating the percentage of masked vs. unmasked people we see. While we once used to shout out the interesting things we spotted from the car — “There’s a deer!” “Look! Baby calves!” — we now say to each other, “Three people in the bus shelter!” and “Jogger without a mask!”

But does that make us part of the problem? Is such tsk-tsking harmful? How do we inculcate a feeling of “We’re all in this together” rather than promote an atmosphere of vigilantism?

I’d love to hear your experiences. Have you come up with a surefire method of asking others to follow the epidemiological experts? Send them to me — with “Social distance etiquette” in the subject line — to me at john.kelly@washpost.com.

Old iron sides

At times like these, it’s best to keep your head down and your nose clean. (Well, your hands clean, anyway.)

If you’re walking around the District keeping your head down, you may bump into Josh Gibson keeping his head down. For years on his perambulations, Gibson has been on the lookout for what he calls bull’s-eye-style manhole covers. These are iron manhole covers that have a target design with “DC SEWER DEPT” and the year it was made in the center.

With the shutdown, a lot of us are taking walks. Gibson, a Washington history obsessive who does communications for the District Council, has challenged others strolling the District’s streets to snap manhole photos and post them to social media tagged #OldDCManholeCover — while following proper covid-19 protocols, of course.

People have started to do that. There’s one from 1897 at 14th and Decatur streets NW, for example, and one from 1901 at 18th and Gales streets NE.

“They’re common enough that you’ll find one on almost any walk you go on, but rare enough that you still need to keep your eyes peeled to find them,” Gibson wrote me in an email. “They are the Goldilocks of manhole covers . . . not too frequent, not too seldom. And even once you do find them, there’s still the ‘I wonder what year it is?’ moment of anticipation.”

Apparently the old Department of Public Works once had its own foundry at 18th Street and Minnesota Avenue SE where it forged the iron disks. Gibson has seen them as old as from 1891 and as “recent” as 1908. He’s promised prizes — vintage District Building postcards — to anyone who can find one outside those parameters.

Gibson marvels at all these manhole covers have witnessed over the years: two World Wars, the 1918 flu pandemic (masks!), the Great Depression, the introduction of home rule for the District. They’ve been rolled over by everything from horse-drawn carts to diesel trucks, penny farthing bicycles to dockless scooters.

They were here before we were and will doubtless be here when we’re gone.