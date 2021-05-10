The monument had included a statue of a Confederate soldier. The county’s board of supervisors voted earlier this year to remove the monument and hand it over county resident Volpe Boykin and his wife.
The cost to county taxpayers has been $32,500 to relocate it from outside the courthouse and place it on the Boykin property. He has said he plans to make it available for anyone who wants to see it.
“This saga is over. It’s over for the betterment of the entire county,” he said. “We want to move forward with preserving the new monument. What happened out here could’ve been kids, could’ve been someone that opposed the monument and just wanted to cause trouble.”
Memorials to the Confederacy are being taken down across the American South, whether by demonstrators opposed to racial injustice or by authorities seeking to dismantle them through official channels.
The monuments have long been viewed by many as symbols of white supremacy. But they’ve drawn increasing attention following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.