Suits once owned by “The McLaughlin Group” host John McLaughlin are up for auction Thursday. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

Within seconds of slipping on the sport coat, I was consumed with an overwhelming desire to shout, “Wronnng!”

After all, the jacket came from the closet of the late John McLaughlin, the head shouter on “The McLaughlin Group.” Before his death in 2016, he would don the red plaid coat for his annual pre-Christmas show.

The jacket is among possessions from McLaughlin’s estate that will be sold Thursday at Quinn’s Auction Galleries in Falls Church, Va. There are polo shirts, neckties and hats, along with 54 suits and jackets. Each of the suits is custom tailored, size 42 regular, most from Oxxford Clothes, some from Hickey Freeman, with McLaughlin’s name printed on a label inside a pocket.

I checked out the suits last month, along with some of the books from McLaughlin’s personal library, also for sale. The books provided a snapshot of a certain type of 20th-century conservative, with titles by William F. Buckley Jr., Patrick J. Buchanan, Richard M. Nixon, Margaret Thatcher, Rudolph W. Giuliani and Whittaker Chambers. (For some reason, Chambers’s memoir, “Witness,” was signed by Robert Novak.)

There had been some liberals on McLaughlin’s bookshelf, too, among them Elizabeth Warren, Daniel Patrick Moynihan and Eugene McCarthy. McCarthy inscribed his book: “To John McLaughlin, complex if not contrary or vice versa.”

There were two books by Jack Germond, the roly-poly “McLaughlin Group” regular from the Baltimore Sun.



Washington Post columnist John Kelly wears a sport coat formerly owned by McLaughlin. (Matthew Quinn)

Germond once said he only did McLaughlin’s show because he needed money for his daughter’s medical school tuition. That tension comes through in his frenemy inscriptions. One book is inscribed “To John, who needs to read this book.” In the other, Germond wrote: “To John, who needs this book or a course in remedial journalism or — more likely — both.”

McLaughlin was the pioneering practitioner of the pundits-sitting-around-yelling-at-each-other school of Sunday morning public affairs broadcasting. “Saturday Night Live” captured the dynamic perfectly, with Dana Carvey as a bombastic McLaughlin peppering his panelists with increasingly loopy questions. (“Issue Number Three: Life after death. Some pundits say it doesn’t exist. Theologians disagree. Is there an afterlife? Jack GerMOND?!”)

Washington is a good place to be if you want something tangible from a political hero. Idealistic Americans move here to change the world (or to change Washington). Then they die here, leaving behind earthly possessions for their admirers to sift through. Last month, Weschler’s auctioned off items from the estate of Letitia Baldrige, social secretary for Jacqueline Kennedy, including a signed photo of the first couple.

Among the McLaughlin items is an autographed and framed Al Hirschfeld caricature. It depicts one iteration of the show’s cast: McLaughlin, Germond, Eleanor Clift, Clarence Page, Morton Kondracke and Fred Barnes.

Before McLaughlin was a TV talker, he was a speechwriter and aide in the Nixon White House. Before that, he was a Catholic priest — a Jesuit, not a Franciscan (not with that taste in suits). After leaving the priesthood, McLaughlin married twice, divorced twice and once settled a $4 million sexual harassment and discrimination suit out of court.

As a onetime priest, McLaughlin would have undoubtedly understood the desire to possess a relic from a venerated figure, like a saint’s knucklebone or a sliver of the true cross. And the suits — most sold in groups of eight, with a pre-sale estimate of $100 to $200 per lot — represent a unique opportunity for someone hoping to appropriate some of the McLaughlin mojo.

“You tell someone you’re going to a party in John McLaughlin’s suit, and it really changes everything,” said Matthew Quinn, executive vice president at the auction house.

Well, you’d certainly know what to say when leaving the party: “Bye-BYE!”

