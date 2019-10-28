LEESBURG, Va. — A man indicted for the 2018 murders of a Virginia woman and her son has made an initial court appearance.

WTOP reports 38-year-old Bryan Kuang-Ming Welsh was indicted on two counts each of first-degree murder and use of a gun in the commission of a felony in the deaths of Mala Manwani and her adult son, Rishi Manwani, who were found in their home in Aldie on Jan. 31, 2018.