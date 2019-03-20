Bob Kitts in one of the vans that he retrofitted with hand controls so it can be driven by a disabled driver. Since 1983, when he founded AutoAssist Inc., Bob has helped thousands of area wheelchair users who might not otherwise be able to drive. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

Bob Kitts has always been good with his hands. That’s how he improves the lives of people who aren’t too good with their feet.

Bob runs AutoAssist, the company he founded in 1983 to modify vehicles so people with disabilities can drive them.

“This van’s getting a seat base,” Bob said the other day in his College Park, Md., shop. A silver Dodge Caravan was parked in one of the bays, its driver’s-side doors open. Bob would be taking out the driver’s seat so he could put in a bit of machinery that will allow the reinstalled seat to rotate, go up and down and go back and forth. That will make it easier for the van’s owner to slide behind the wheel after boarding the Caravan via a ramp that slides out from the side.

Bob — 74, white-haired and wiry — is AutoAssist’s sole employee. His customers depend on him to get them moving.

Raised in Takoma Park, Md., he started out working at car dealerships in Petworth and Anacostia, overseeing vehicle deliveries. He gained a reputation as a troubleshooter. Once while working for Chrysler as an area service representative, Bob was dispatched to a Leesburg, Va., dealership to make sure the AC on radio personality Arthur Godfrey’s station wagon was repaired properly.

“He bought a new Town and Country every year,” Bob said.

The first modification Bob ever did was on a van for a doctor from Howard University. “We had to set it up so the guy could drive it himself and be independent,” Bob said.

Then and now, the most important modification is the hand control. It’s typically an L-shaped handle that comes up from underneath the steering wheel with rods that connect to the accelerator and brake pedal. Turn it to give the car gas, push it to stop.

Part of the job involves removing the knee bolster air bag. Why?

“If there was an accident and the knee bolster [air bag] deployed it could jam the hand controls, and you’d make the situation much worse instead of better,” he said. The inflated bag could cause the vehicle to accelerate — or throw bits of metal toward the driver.

Some jobs have been relatively simple.



The College Park, Md., shop where Bob Kitts modifies vehicles for disabled drivers is full of tools and equipment. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

“I had a customer who had an old AMC Rambler he couldn’t drive at night,” Bob said. The man had a bad left leg and couldn’t depress the floor-mounted high-beam switch for the headlights.

Bob installed a bracket on the dashboard, mounted a switch to it and rerouted the wiring.

“He thought that was just the greatest thing in the world,” Bob said. “It just changed the way he lived. You find out from the people who really do need things, how appreciative they are.”

A lot of the specialized equipment Bob installs was invented by tinkerers who were inspired by necessity. Some lost strength in their legs from polio. Others from wartime injury. A company in Vienna, Va., — Driving Aids Development Corp. (DADC) — was founded by a retired engineer whose son was paralyzed in a motorcycle race. Some of DADC’s products mimic the action on a motorcycle throttle.

One of Bob’s clients is a little person who first came to him when she was a teenager learning to drive.

“She couldn’t reach the pedals,” Bob said. “Her dad says, ‘Can you help with this?’ I put that DADC hand control in his big, full-size Cadillac. Pretty slick.”

Among Bob’s most famous clients was Charles Krauthammer, whose tricked-out van enabled the late columnist to position his wheelchair right behind the wheel and latch it to the floor.

Bob said his family’s been pushing him to retire. He’s a bit slowed from the stroke he suffered a while back. In any event, the neighborhood is slated for change. A hotel is on the drawing board for across the street, and it’s hard to believe guests will want to gaze out at the collection of low-slung repair shops.

I asked Bob whether driving with just your hands is as safe as driving with your hands and feet.

“You know, the fact is these people are generally more cautious than the average bear,” he said. “They’re going to be more careful, because they realize they have limitations.”

Then there was the customer who showed up in his car — alone — to get hand controls installed.

Said Bob: “I asked him how did he get here? He said, ‘With a stick.’”

The man had used his cane to push the gas and brake pedals, something he’d been doing for quite a while, apparently.

“I said something to the insurance company and they said, ‘We always wondered how he drove a stick.’”

They thought he meant a stick shift, not a literal stick.

Bob modified the man’s car and put him safely back on the road.

