Merely remarking to each other on Tuesday’s top temperature appeared to provide us with a welcome chance to be bearers of good tidings.

It seemed perhaps reflective of an old expression of achievement: “Going like sixty.”

AD

It seemed unclear how to explain the sudden surge from the 59 of 3 p.m. to 60 at 3:08 p.m.

Perhaps a parting of clouds permitted a few more sunbeams to zap the air at the official National Weather Service station at Reagan National Airport. Or maybe a warm atmospheric current chanced to thread its way to the official thermometer.

AD

At any rate, attaining Tuesday’s thermal summit represented a feat of upward mobility.

At 5:22 a.m., with the temperature in Washington at 30 degrees, two below the freezing mark, the thermometer faced a daunting climb, to reach in a few hours from bleak winter into an environment reminiscent of spring.

In the suburbs, warnings were issued to motorists urging wariness and citing the threat of ice on roadways.

AD

Such caution did not seem misplaced. At Dulles International Airport, the low morning temperature was 27 degrees.

And snow and ice from the many storms of earlier this month had not yet faced any atmospheric edicts of total exile.

But at Dulles, as in Washington, the mercury on Tuesday achieved a 30-degree ascent. At Dulles, it reached its peak of 57 degrees at 2:46 p.m.

If it was a warm day in these parts, it should in fairness be described as a windy one.

Dulles reported a 29 mph wind, and a 40 mph gust. In Washington, the peak wind was equally strong. And the peak gust was even stronger at 43 mph.

On the ground, those winds thumped and throbbed, testing the rootedness of tree trunks.