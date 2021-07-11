As the fifth 90-degree day this month, Sunday meant almost half of our July days have been at least that hot.
Also, although the actual temperature apparently rose only to 90, our heat index suggested we might have felt as if afflicted by a temperature of 99. For that, we had humidity to thank.
Currently, summertime conditions in parts of the West have become so extreme that survival itself can be an issue. Only in our most melodramatic moments do any of us suggest that we have been experiencing anything like that here.
But while summer in Washington provides many pleasures, it can clearly have its less desirable moments. Against the heat of summer, humans do come with a natural evaporative cooling system, which serves us pretty well. Except when it is disabled by humidity.
In the summer, we perspire, the air absorbs the perspiration, and without even thanking or thinking of the laws of thermodynamics, we are kept cool. Or at least, are made cooler.
But when the air is charged with humidity, and carries a lot of water vapor already, perspiration leaves the skin less readily, because the air has less room for it. So, when it is “only” 90 here, as it was Sunday, it can feel like 99, as it also did on Sunday.
Yet, despite its plentiful humidity, it seemed that Sunday could have been worse. One reason was that we had a breeze, which can keep humidity from doing its worst.
If humidity discourages evaporation, a breeze has the opposite effect. By recirculating the air, it presents us with an environment more willing to accept moisture.
On Sunday, our breeze seemed significant. National Weather Service figures indicated that, as of 5 p.m., we had an average wind speed of 10 mph. That’s not routine. Only two days this month had a greater wind speed.
Although not reflected in some of the figures, that would have helped offset discomfort.
And possibly, history could also have helped. In our weather records, hints appear that something about July 11 seems averse to reaching the highest possible temperatures.
Obviously, this may seem merely anecdotal. But records have been kept for Washington since 1871. In that century and a half, the temperature here has reached at least 100 degrees on 28 of the 31 days of July.
No other month has so many 100-degree daily high temperature records.
But one of the three July dates on which the record remains less than 100 was Sunday’s — July 11.
At least three times on July 11 over the years, the actual high temperature in Washington has reached the very threshold of triple digits. But on July 11 in 1936, 1987 and 1988, the mercury stopped short. The record is still 99.
Although it seems decidedly unscientific even to suggest it, perhaps some July 11 heat aversion helped prevent Sunday from being even hotter than it was.
The idea may be at least an amusing diversion from grumbling about the heat.