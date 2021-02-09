Yet, in a way, it has still seemed we might be heading in the wrong direction, into winter, not out of it. Perhaps a few days loomed that could help make this season into a winter of our discontent.

AD

This designation, we should note, would be less metaphorical than meteorological.

But, on five of the days since Jan. 25, snow has been measured here in Washington.

AD

And a glance at the forecasts reveals that the word “snow” occurs with dismaying frequency.

However, it should be noted that Tuesday provided little reason for winter weather grousing.

Tuesday reminded us that few complaints about a winter day can be countenanced when the mercury reaches 50.

And our high in Washington on Tuesday afternoon was 51. It was a gray day, but for most of the afternoon at least, the winds seemed benign and unwintry.

As for Tuesday’s position as closing the days of solar (and not necessarily psychological) darkness, this characterization can be roughly confirmed by the Time and Date Website.

Based on that site, Tuesday offered 10 hours and 33 minutes from sunrise to sunset. The same site shows Nov. 1, 50 days before the solstice, was nearly as long: 10 hours and 31 minutes.