It might in time be cited by all who were on the sun-baked streets — police, protesters, passersby — as they tell and retell what they did here and the conditions in which they did it.
Among other things, Saturday’s high meant that three days of the past four have reached the 90s. Since Wednesday, only Friday, when the mercury stalled at 88 degrees, failed to reach 90.
Even with that interruption, three days in the 90s out of four is notable. Nothing like that has occurred since last summer.
And even without four consecutive 90-degree days, the average temperature of the past four days may still satisfy the thermal needs of many: It was 91.
Saturday, although warmer than the day before, and though probably not the sort of day protesters would select for miles of marching, nevertheless had redeeming features.
It did not rain. Only a trace was recorded. Nothing like the downpour that hit the region on Friday. In a kind of coincidence of precipitation, Dulles International and Reagan National airports posted the same rainfall figure Friday: 1.26 inches.