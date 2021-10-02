Our official high of 79, four degrees above average, may have seemed far too close to 80 to subdue impatience for the invigorating virtues and values of fall.
But no matter how such mildness may have thwarted hopes for October chill, it could not hold a solar candle to the 98 degree swelter of two years ago.
In the records, that 98 sits in solitary prominence, hotter by at least two degrees than any other October day in Washington.
Meanwhile, signs suggested Saturday that whatever the temperature, we are well into autumn. Nights seem noticeably longer than days, and darkness seems to rise from the ground increasingly quickly as evening comes and sunlight fades.