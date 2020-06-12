But on Friday, humidity was a no-show. From 11 a.m. through at least 7 p.m. the heat index computed hourly by the National Weather Service was never more than what the thermometer read. Sometimes it was a little less.
As for the true temperature, it rose no higher than the 80s. That is a range many people recognize as warm, but not by itself insufferable.
And this atmospheric benevolence delighted us Friday for almost as long as daylight in Washington can last. Our longest day will be June 20, the day of the summer solstice. Friday clocked in about two minutes shorter at 14 hours, 52 minutes. But on so pleasing a day, such a shortfall seemed no more than a quibble.